Coheed and Cambria have announced the details for their upcoming S.S. Neverender cruise. Along with Coheed and Cambria, Thursday, L.S. Dunes, The Dear Hunter, Hail The Sun, Illuminati Hotties, Meet Me @ The Altar, The Fall of Troy, Puddles Pity Party, Pool Kids, Zulu, Kaonashi, The Callous Daoboys, and Codeseven will be performing at the festival. The S.S. Neverender will take place on board the Norwegian Jewel ship which will set sail on November 8, 2025 at the Port of Miami, sail to Cozumel, Mexico, and return back to the Port of Miami on November 13.
