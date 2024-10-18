Anxious to release new album, share “Counting Sheep” video

by Em Moore
Anxious have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bambi and will be out on February 21 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Counting Sheep” which was directed, produced, and edited by Max Moore. Anxious released their album Little Green House in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Bambi Tracklist
Never Said
Bambi’s Theme
Some Girls
Counting Sheep
Audrey Go Again
Head & Spine
Tell Me Why
Sunder
Next Big Star
Jacy
I’ll Be Around