Anxious to release new album, share “Counting Sheep” video

Anxious
by

Anxious have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bambi and will be out on February 21 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Counting Sheep” which was directed, produced, and edited by Max Moore. Anxious released their album Little Green House in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Bambi Tracklist

Never Said

Bambi’s Theme

Some Girls

Counting Sheep

Audrey Go Again

Head & Spine

Tell Me Why

Sunder

Next Big Star

Jacy

I’ll Be Around