Half Past Two have released a video for their new song featuring We Are The Union called “Running on Empty”. The video was directed by Sevan Najarian. The song is off the deluxe version of their album Talk Is Killing Me which features eight new tracks and is out now via Bad Time Records. The non-deluxe edition of Talk Is Killing Me came out earlier this year and we we spoke to vocalist Tara Hahn about it in April. Check out the video below.
