Hot Water Music to receive Key to the City of Gainesville

Hot Water Music will be given the Key to the City of Gainesville, Florida on Thursday, October 24 before playing the Fest kickoff show later that night. They will be awarded the key by Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward in a ceremony that will take place at City Hall. They are being awarded the key in part to celebrate their 30 years as a band. This news was announced in an article on The Gainesville Sun. Last year, Laura Jane Grace was the recipient of the Key to the City which she also received during Fest weekend. Along with the kickoff show, Hot Water Music will also be playing Fest on October 26. The band released their album Vows earlier this year.