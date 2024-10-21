Cruel World have announced their lineup for 2025. New Order, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Go-Go’s, Devo, OMD, Death Cult, Garbage, Madness, ’Til Tuesday, She Wants Revenge, Alison Moyet, Chelsea Wolfe, Blancmange, Mareux, Stereo MC’s, She Past Away, Buzzcocks, Nation of Language, Clan of Xymox, Provoker, Depression Sonora, Kita, Midge Ure, N8NOFACE, Actors, Deceits, Light Asylum, Wisteria, and Social Order will be playing the festival. Cruel World will take place on May 17 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
