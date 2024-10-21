Amyl and the Sniffers have released a video for their new song “Jerkin”. The censored version of the video (which is still flagged by YouTube) is available on YouTube and the uncensored version of the video can be watched right here. The video was edited and directed by John Angus Stewart. The song is off their upcoming album Cartoon Darkness which will be out on October 25. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe and the UK starting in November and released their album Comfort to Me in 2021. Check out the video below.