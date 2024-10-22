Lo(u)ser, the ska punk project of music video director Chris Graue, has released a video for their new song “Overtime”. The video was self-directed and features tons of references to old sports video games including NBA Jam and NHL 94. The song features Ryland Steen of Reel Big Fish on drums and was produced by Rich Zahniser of The Hippos. It is available digitally now. Lo(u)ser released a handful of singles in 2023 and released their EP Super Gwario Kart in 2021. Check out the video below.
