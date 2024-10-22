Chat Pile / HIRS Collective / Agriculture (UK and EU)

Chat Pile
by Tours

Chat Pile have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for spring 2025. Agriculture will be joining them on their European shows and The HIRS Collective will be joining them on their UK dates. Chat Pile will be touring the US in November and released their album Cool World earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
April 19Roadburn FestivalTilburg, NL
April 20ChalkBrighton, UKw/HIRS Collective
April 21Earth HallLondon, UKw/HIRS Collective
April 23St Luke’s,Glasgow, UKw/HIRS Collective
April 24Irish Centre,Leeds, UKw/HIRS Collective
April 25The CrossingBirmingham, UKw/HIRS Collective
April 27TrixAntwerp, BEw/Agriculture
April 28La MaroquinerieParis, FRw/Agriculture
April 30Fri-SonFribourg, CHw/Agriculture
May 01Legend ClubMilan, ITw/Agriculture
May 03JubezKarlsruhe, DEw/Agriculture
May 04Gebaeude9Koln, DEw/Agriculture
May 06SO36Berlin, DEw/Agriculture
May 08A Colossal WeekendCopenhagen, DKw/Agriculture
May 09SlaktkyrkanStockholm, SEw/Agriculture
May 10DesertfestOslo, NOw/Agriculture
May 11LandmarkBergen, NOw/Agriculture