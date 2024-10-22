Chat Pile have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for spring 2025. Agriculture will be joining them on their European shows and The HIRS Collective will be joining them on their UK dates. Chat Pile will be touring the US in November and released their album Cool World earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|April 19
|Roadburn Festival
|Tilburg, NL
|April 20
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|w/HIRS Collective
|April 21
|Earth Hall
|London, UK
|w/HIRS Collective
|April 23
|St Luke’s,
|Glasgow, UK
|w/HIRS Collective
|April 24
|Irish Centre,
|Leeds, UK
|w/HIRS Collective
|April 25
|The Crossing
|Birmingham, UK
|w/HIRS Collective
|April 27
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|w/Agriculture
|April 28
|La Maroquinerie
|Paris, FR
|w/Agriculture
|April 30
|Fri-Son
|Fribourg, CH
|w/Agriculture
|May 01
|Legend Club
|Milan, IT
|w/Agriculture
|May 03
|Jubez
|Karlsruhe, DE
|w/Agriculture
|May 04
|Gebaeude9
|Koln, DE
|w/Agriculture
|May 06
|SO36
|Berlin, DE
|w/Agriculture
|May 08
|A Colossal Weekend
|Copenhagen, DK
|w/Agriculture
|May 09
|Slaktkyrkan
|Stockholm, SE
|w/Agriculture
|May 10
|Desertfest
|Oslo, NO
|w/Agriculture
|May 11
|Landmark
|Bergen, NO
|w/Agriculture