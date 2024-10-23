Million Dead to play reunion shows in 2025

Million Dead have announced that they will be reuniting in 2025 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Frank Turner, the lead vocalist for the band, announced this in an Instagram post which reads,



”In September 2005, the band Million Dead came to an end after playing their last show in Southampton. In March 2024, we all met up for a beer and realised we couldn’t really remember why we broke up. So in 2025, to mark our 20th anniversary, all five members are going to be coming back together to play a handful of shows. We’re pretty excited, we hope you are too. See you next year.”

Million Dead were active between 2000-2005 and released two albums, A Song to Ruin in 2003 and Harmony No Harmony in 2005. Check out the post in full below.