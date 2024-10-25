Duff McKagan releases songs with Lee Ving, Joey Shithead, and Steve Jones

Duff McKagan has released three new tracks each of which features a guest spot by a prominent punk musician. The songs are “All Turning Loose” which features Lee Ving of FEAR, “My Name Is Bob” which features Joey “Shithead” Keithley of D.O.A., and a live cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” which features Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols. There is a live video for the cover which was filmed at the Islington Assembly Hall in London, UK. Duff McKagan will be touring the US in November with Lee Ving’s Range War, Grace McKagan, and Joey Keithley joining him on select dates. Check out the songs and dates below.