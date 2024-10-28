Direct Hit! post update from studio, announce shows with Menzingers

Direct Hit! have announced that they will be playing two shows with The Menzingers. These shows will take place on November 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and on November 3 in Akron, Ohio. The announcement post on Instagram starts off by saying,



”WHAT UPPPP Takin a break from tracking a new record next weekend to play a couple last-minute gigs with pal-legends @themenzingers”

The third picture in the post shows them in the studio. The band first posted photos from this recording session in April and posted an update from the studio in August. See the show details and post in full below.