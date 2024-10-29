Hot Water Music and Quicksand surprise-release split EP

Hot Water Music and Quicksand have surprise-released a split EP together. The EP features two tracks from each band, one unreleased song and one cover of one of the other band’s songs. Hot Water Music’s songs are an outtake from the recording sessions for Vows called “Undertow” and they covered “Fazer” by Quicksand. Quicksand’s unreleased track is called “Supercollider” and they covered “Free Radio Gainesville” by Hot Water Music. The split is out now via Equal Vision Records. Hot Water Music and Quicksand will be touring Europe together starting next month. Check out the split in full below.