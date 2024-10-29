Hot Water Music and Quicksand surprise-release split EP

Hot Water Music and Quicksand have surprise-released a split EP together. The EP features two tracks from each band, one unreleased song and one cover of one of the other band’s songs. Hot Water Music’s songs are an outtake from the recording sessions for Vows called “Undertow” and they covered “Fazer” by Quicksand. Quicksand’s unreleased track is called “Supercollider” and they covered “Free Radio Gainesville” by Hot Water Music. The split is out now via Equal Vision Records. Hot Water Music and Quicksand will be touring Europe together starting next month. Check out the split in full below.

DateCityVenue
Nov 07Munster, DESkater’s Palace
Nov 08Hannover, DECapitol
Nov 09Amsterdam, NLMelkweg Max
Nov 10Antwerp, BETrix
Nov 12Stuttgart, DELKA Longhorn
Nov 13Munich, DEMuffathalle
Nov 14Vienna, ATSimm City
Nov 15Leipzig, DEFelsenkeller
Nov 16Berlin, DEHuxley’s
Nov 18Stockholm, SEDebaser
Nov 19Gothenburg, DEMusikens Hus
Nov 20Copenhagen, DKRichter
Nov 21Hamburg, DEGrosse Freiheit
Nov 22Wiesbaden, DESchlachthof
Nov 23Cologne, DEPalladium