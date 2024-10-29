Portrayal of Guilt to release remixed version of 'Christf***er'

Portrayal of Guilt have announced that they will be releasing a remix album of their 2021 album Christfucker. The album is called Christfucker II and will be out on October 31 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a video for the Anatomy remix of “…where the suffering never ends” which was directed by Jenna Rose. Portrayal of Guilt are currently touring the US with Touché Amoré and released their album Devil Music in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.