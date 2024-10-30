Ithaca has announced that they will be disbanding after 12 years together. The band announced this in an Instagram post which reads,



”RIP ITHACA 2013-2025

Ithaca is coming to an end. This was a huge decision to make, but it’s the right time.

There’s been no falling out or creative differences, in fact we’re closer than ever, we’re just no longer able to balance our life responsibilities with giving you the standard of art that you deserve, and feel like we’ve fulfilled more than our wildest dreams could have imagined in terms of where this band would take us. Now, we’re ready to put it to rest.

We don’t quite have the words yet to describe what this band and all of your support has meant to us; that’ll come over time.

But it’s not the end just yet. We came to this decision together so, true to us, we want to mark the end of this journey with intention and in style. We’ll be releasing a final track, and we’d like to cordially invite you to our funeral: our final headline show, The Cremation Party, where we can grieve together. It’ll be a proper wake- there’ll be DJs, us cracking out old songs we’ve not played in years and, inevitably, lots of crying. Tickets go on sale Friday 1st November 10am, we’ll see you there.

Love always “