We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews premiere for Florida punks Protagonist latest song. The band just dropped a lyric video for their cover of "Funeral For A Feeling" by New York Hardcore legends Kill Your Idols. The track is currently streaming on bandcamp and Spotify. You can view the video below and a sweet message from Gary of Kill Your Idols in response to the cover.
"Protagonist’s cover of our song “Funeral for a Feeling” is special to me because it’s done right, and even improved. Never mind that I never imagined we’d ever be cover-worthy, but it’s performed with the same level of energy as intended. I can tell it was important to these guys to get it right and still make it their own. It’s as personal to them as it was to us! I love that."