The Black Dahlia Murder have released a video for their song “Utopia Black”. The video was directed and edited by Robbie Tassaro. The song is off their album Servitude which was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryNo Cure to release new album, share video for "Don't Need Your Help"
Next StoryFestivals & Events: Sincere Engineer, Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Garden Home, more to play Burn Bright MKE 2025
The Black Dahlia Murder: "Utopia Black"
The Black Dahlia Murder: "Mammoth's Hand"
The Black Dahlia Murder announce first new album since Trevor Strnad's passing, share "Aftermath"
Fall Out Boy, The Offspring, Sum 41, Gel, Scowl, more to play Download Fest 2024
Book about Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar to be released