Julianna Riolino has released an acoustic version of “In The Company of Sisters” by Fucked Up. Julianna Riolino provided guest vocals on the original version of the song which is off Fucked Up’s recently released album Someday. The video’s description has a link to needabortion.org which provides information about reproductive health resources. Watch the video below.
