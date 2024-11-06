Episode #674 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Jarrett Dougherty of Screaming Females swings by to talk about his new project 34 Trolley, the project’s debut EP Relaxation , starting the Feel The Four Records label, and so much more with John and Em. Jarrett sticks around to talk about the news including The Cure’s new album, Amyl and the Sniffer’s video for “Big Dreams”, Gwen Stefani going country, and Laura Jane Grace and Catbite’s Operation Ivy cover set at Riot Fest. Listen to the episode below!
