Circle Jerks, Hepcat, more added to Salty Dog Cruise

by Em Moore
Flogging Molly have added a handful of bands to their Salty Dog Cruise lineup for 2025. Circle Jerks, Hepcat, Jason Devore, DJ Moonstomp, and Soul Proletariat will be playing. Pro-skaters Steve Caballero and Omar Hassan have also been added to the half-pipe experience onboard the ship. These artists join the previously announced lineup which includes The Gaslight Anthem, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Sprints, Mariachi El Bronx, Scowl, and Riverboat Gamblers. The Salty Dog Cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida on February 17, make stops in Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and return to Miami on February 22.