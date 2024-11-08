See You Next Tuesday and Meth. surprise-release split record

See You Next Tuesday and Meth. have surprise-released a collaborative split album. It is called Asymmetrics and is available digitally now. The album contains three songs by See You Next Tuesday featuring Guy Kozowyk of The Red Chord, three tracks by Meth., three collaborative tracks between Meth. and See You Next Tuesday, and three collaborative tracks between Meth., See You Next Tuesday, and Billy Bottom of Nights Like These. Speaking about the guidelines for the album Instagram See You Next Tuesday said,



”Each band wrote and recorded three songs and then shared only the drum tracks with the other band. Each band then wrote new music and lyrics over the exchanged tracks. Neither band heard anything from the other until everything was completed to ensure one didn't influence the other.”

Videos for “Pulled From Flesh” by Meth., See You Next Tuesday, and Nights Like These (which was created by Blake Issa), and “Willing Participant” by Meth. (which was created by lead vocalist Seb Alvarez) have also been released. Physical copies of the album will be shipping in February via Good Fight Music and Deathwish. Check out the split and videos below.