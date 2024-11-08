Los Angeles radio station KROQ has announced the lineup for their holiday festival Almost Acoustic Christmas. The Smashing Pumpkins, Beck, 311, Sublime, Jimmy Eat World, Franz Ferdinand, The Linda Lindas, Royel Otis, Awolnation, and Bby will be playing the festival. Almost Acoustic Christmas will take place on December 14 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
