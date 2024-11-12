Counterparts / Pain of Truth / Malevolence / Foreign Hands (North America)

Counterparts
by Tours

Counterparts have announced North American tour dates for February and March. Pain of Truth, Malevolence, and Foreign Hands will be joining them on all dates. Counterparts surprise-released their EP Heaven Let Them Die earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 17HistoryToronto, ON
Feb 18Club SodaMontreal, QC
Feb 19Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Feb 21House of BluesBoston, MA
Feb 22Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Feb 23Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Feb 25Howard TheatreWashington, DC
Feb 26The UndergroundCharlotte, NC
Feb 28OrpheumTampa, FL
Mar 01Masquerade (Heaven)Atlanta, GA
Mar 03South Side BallroomDallas, TX
Mar 04Vibes Event CenterSan Antonio, TX
Mar 06The NileMesa, AZ
Mar 07House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Mar 09Ace of SpadesSacramento, CA
Mar 11RoselandPortland, OR
Mar 12ShowboxSeattle, WA
Mar 14The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 16Summit Music HallDenver, CO
Mar 17GranadaLawrence, KS
Mar 19Eastside BowlMadison, TN
Mar 20ConcordChicago, IL
Mar 21The RoxyLakewood, OH
Mar 22St. Andrew’s HallDetroit, MI