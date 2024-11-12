Counterparts have announced North American tour dates for February and March. Pain of Truth, Malevolence, and Foreign Hands will be joining them on all dates. Counterparts surprise-released their EP Heaven Let Them Die earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 17
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Feb 18
|Club Soda
|Montreal, QC
|Feb 19
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Feb 21
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Feb 22
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Feb 23
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Feb 25
|Howard Theatre
|Washington, DC
|Feb 26
|The Underground
|Charlotte, NC
|Feb 28
|Orpheum
|Tampa, FL
|Mar 01
|Masquerade (Heaven)
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 03
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|Mar 04
|Vibes Event Center
|San Antonio, TX
|Mar 06
|The Nile
|Mesa, AZ
|Mar 07
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|Mar 09
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento, CA
|Mar 11
|Roseland
|Portland, OR
|Mar 12
|Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 14
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 16
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|Mar 17
|Granada
|Lawrence, KS
|Mar 19
|Eastside Bowl
|Madison, TN
|Mar 20
|Concord
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 21
|The Roxy
|Lakewood, OH
|Mar 22
|St. Andrew’s Hall
|Detroit, MI