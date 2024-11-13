Download Festival has announced its first wave lineup for 2025. Green Day, Sleep Token, Korn, Weezer, Bullet For My Valentine, Jimmy Eat World, Don Broco, Spiritbox, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter, Within Temptation, The Darkness, Steel Panther, McFly, Apocalyptica, Cradle of Filth, Lorna Shore, Sikth, Airbourne, Alien Ant Farm, Bleed From Within, Boston Manor, CKY, Dayseeker, Eagles of Death Metal, The Ghost Inside, Jerry Cantrell, Jinjer, Mallory Knox, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Meshuggah, Northlane, Polaris, Poppy, Starset, Turbonegro, Whitechapel, Alcest, Amira Elfeky, Anaal Nathrakh, Archers, Arrows in Action, Artio, Bad Nerves, Battlesnake, Bex, Currents, Dead Poet Society, Dead Pony, Eivor, Faetooth, Filter, Fit For An Autopsy, The Funeral Portrait, Gore., Graphic Nature, Harpy, The Haunt, Holy Wars, House of Protection, Karen Dio, Kim Dracula, Kittie, Lastelle, Loathe, Lolo, The Meffs, Melted Bodies, Nothing More, Novelists, Orbit Culture, Riding the Low, The Scratch, Seven Hours After Violet, SiM, Sophie Lloyd, The Southern River Band, Spiritual Cramp, Split Chain, Static Dress, Survive Said The Prophet, Svalbard, Sylosis, Teen Mortgage, Trophy Eyes, Underside, Unprocessed, Venus Grrrls, Vola]], Vower, Vowws, and Windhand will be playing the festival. Download Festival will take place at Donington Park in Derby, UK on June 13-15, 2025.
