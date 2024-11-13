Los Angeles-based folk punk musician Sunny War has released a video for her new song featuring Steve Ignorant of Crass called “Walking Contradiction”. The video was created by Little Wonder Productions and directed by Adrian Rose Leonard who also served as a puppeteer along with Jack Pullman, Sam Koji Hale, and Travis Harmon. The song is off her upcoming album Armageddon in a Summer Dress which will be out on February 21 via New West. Sunny War released her album Anarchist Gospel in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.