Mustard Plug to release new EP

Mustard Plug have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called HEY and will be out on December 13. The EP features eight tracks including four new tracks from their recording sessions with Bill Stevenson, a live cover of “Waiting Room” by Fugazi, a cover of “Springtime” from the kid’s show Imagination Movers, a dub remix of “Now or Never” done by Victor Rice, and a dance remix of “Vampire” by Math(s). Mustard Plug released their album Where Did All My Friends Go? in 2023. Check out the tracklist below.