Mustard Plug to release new EP

by Em Moore
Mustard Plug have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called HEY and will be out on December 13. The EP features eight tracks including four new tracks from their recording sessions with Bill Stevenson, a live cover of “Waiting Room” by Fugazi, a cover of “Springtime” from the kid’s show Imagination Movers, a dub remix of “Now or Never” done by Victor Rice, and a dance remix of “Vampire” by Math(s). Mustard Plug released their album Where Did All My Friends Go? in 2023. Check out the tracklist below.
HEY Tracklist
Hey
Take Me With You
Waiting Room
Now or Never (Victor Rice dub)
West Coast
Not Breaking Down
Springtime
Vampire-House On Fire-Math(s) Remix