ameokama to release debut LP, shares “i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening” video

ameokama , the solo project of Aki McCullough of Dreamwell , A Constant Knowledge of Death , and Nu House Studios, has announced that she will be releasing her debut album. The album is called i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening and will be out on February 7, 2025. A video for the title track has also been released which was created by Will Hall. ameokama released her debut single “i am driving a car with a cute girl and pretending that the world isn’t ending” earlier this year and released a cover of Low ’s “Whitetail” as part of Nu House Studios’ compilation Trans Rights II: WE ARE NO LONGER ASKING . Check out the video and tracklist below.

i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening Tracklist

my fears have become fetishes

phantom cock

i am driving a car with a cute girl and pretending the world isn’t ending

ravensong

izanami

cluster B

i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening

gila river