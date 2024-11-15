Mosswood Meltdown has announced its first wave lineup for 2025. Devo, Osees, Kreayshawn, The Exploding Hearts, and The Kids will be playing the festival and John Waters will be hosting. Mosswood Meltdown will take place in Mosswood Park in Oakland, California on July 19-20.
