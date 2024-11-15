Pouzza Fest has announced its first wave lineup for 2025. Frank Turner, Samiam, Worriers, Beton Arme, Chris Farren, Apes of the State, Oceanator, Teens In Trouble, Goodbye Blue Monday, and Los Bozos will be playing the festival. Pouzza Fest will take place in Downtown Montreal on May 16-18.
