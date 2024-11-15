On November 11, Chat Pile played at The Concert Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Agriculture and Traindodge opened the show. Chat Pile are currently touring the US and will be touring Europe and the UK in the spring. The band released their album Cool World earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all of the action. Check out his photos below!
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.