Toronto-based punk rockers Mixed Signal have released a video for the new song “Ringleader” which features Molly Mayhem of Wise Guise and The Filthy Radicals. The video was directed by Joe Cash. The song is their second single released so far this year and is available digitally via No Recourse Records. Mixed Signal released their EP Accidents in 2023. Check out the video below.
Mixed Signal: "Ringleader" (ft. Molly Mayhem)
