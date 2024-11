Napalm Death and Melvins are teaming up again for a huge North America tour. The crew previously toured together a few years ago and now they have three legs of tour dates this summer. There are about 50 dates in total. Weedeater opens the first jaunt. Titan to Tachyons opens the second segment. As a nice surprise, the third installment is opened by hard-ons with Jerry A of Poison idea on vocals. You can see the dates below.