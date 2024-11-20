Big D and the Kids Table have announced tour dates for the US West Coast. Kilograms and Omnigone will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on November 22. Big D and the Kids Table released their album Do Your Art in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 28
|House of Blues
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 01
|The Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|Mar 02
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|Mar 03
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 04
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 05
|Harlow’s
|Sacramento, CA
|Mar 07
|Madam Lou’s
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 08
|Mission Theater
|Portland, OR