Videos 56 minutes ago by Em Moore

Scottish rockers Sacred Paws, made up of Ray Aggs of Trash Kit and Shopping and Eilidh Rodgers of Golden Grrrls, have released a video for their new song called “Another Day”. The video was created by Becky Manson. It is their first new music in five years and is available digitally now via Merge Records and RockAction Records. Sacred Paws released their album Run Around the Sun in 2019. Check out the video below.