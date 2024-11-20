Guided By Voices to release 41st album, share “Fly Religion”

by Em Moore
Guided By Voices have announced that they will be releasing their 41st album. It is called Universe Room and will be out on February 7 via GBV Inc. The band has also released a new song called “Fly Religion”. Guided By Voices released their album Strut of Kings earlier this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Universe Room Tracklist
Driving Time
I Couldn’t See The Light
I Will Be A Monk
The Great Man
Clearly Aware
Dawn Believes
Play Shadows
Fly Religion
The Well Known Soldiers
Hers Purple
Independent Animal
19th Man To Fly An Airplane
Elfin Flower With Knees
Fran Cisco
Aluminum Stingray Girl
Aesop Dreamed of Lions
Everybody’s A Star