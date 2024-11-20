Guided By Voices to release 41st album, share “Fly Religion”

Guided By Voices have announced that they will be releasing their 41st album. It is called Universe Room and will be out on February 7 via GBV Inc. The band has also released a new song called “Fly Religion”. Guided By Voices released their album Strut of Kings earlier this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Universe Room Tracklist

Driving Time

I Couldn’t See The Light

I Will Be A Monk

The Great Man

Clearly Aware

Dawn Believes

Play Shadows

Fly Religion

The Well Known Soldiers

Hers Purple

Independent Animal

19th Man To Fly An Airplane

Elfin Flower With Knees

Fran Cisco

Aluminum Stingray Girl

Aesop Dreamed of Lions

Everybody’s A Star