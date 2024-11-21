Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Pennywise and Millencolin have announced a co-headlining tour for Australia. The shows will take place in February and March. Tickets go on sale on November 22. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 22
|Waves
|Wollongong, NSW
|Feb 23
|Bar on the Hill
|Newcastle, NSW
|Feb 25
|The Station
|Sunshine Coast, QLD
|Feb 26
|Fortitude Music Hall
|Brisbane, QLD
|Feb 28
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, NSW
|Mar 01
|Pirate Life Brewing Festival
|Adelaide, SA
|Mar 02
|Pica
|Melbourne, VIC
|Mar 05
|Metro City
|Perth, WA