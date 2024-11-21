The Anti-Queens release “Magnolia” video

by Em Moore
The Anti-Queens have released a video for their song “Magnolia”. The video was directed and edited by Michael Crusty and filmed by Sarah Mathieson (of Doghouse Rose) and Julian Hoffman. The show scenes were filmed at the Roti in Ajax, Ontario and you can see members of The Filthy Radicals, Dusk Before Dawn, Wise Guise, Chasing Heroes, Jayniac Jr Band, Orbiting Deathray, and so many more cool folks (including Punknews’ own Em Moore!) in the crowd. The song is off their album Disenchanted which was released earlier this year and we spoke with Emily Bones and Valerie Knox about it in April. The Anti-Queens will be touring the US and Canada this winter including dates with War On Women. Check out the video below.