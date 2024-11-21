Horse The Band have announced US tour dates to celebrate 20 years of their 2005 album The Mechanical Hand . Lagrimas and Flake will be joining them on all dates with Othiel joining them on all dates except their shows in Texas. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 18
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
|Apr 19
|House of Blues
|San Diego, CA
|w/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
|Apr 25
|Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
|Apr 26
|The Glasshouse
|Pomona, CA
|w/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
|Apr 27
|August Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
|May 01
|RBC
|Dallas, TX
|w/Lagrimas, Flake
|May 02
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|w/Lagrimas, Flake
|May 03
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Lagrimas, Flake