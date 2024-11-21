Horse The Band announce 'The Mechanical Hand' 20th anniversary US tour

HORSE the Band
Horse The Band have announced US tour dates to celebrate 20 years of their 2005 album The Mechanical Hand . Lagrimas and Flake will be joining them on all dates with Othiel joining them on all dates except their shows in Texas. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 18Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZw/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
Apr 19House of BluesSan Diego, CAw/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
Apr 25Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CAw/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
Apr 26The GlasshousePomona, CAw/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
Apr 27August HallSan Francisco, CAw/Lagrimas, Flake, Othiel
May 01RBCDallas, TXw/Lagrimas, Flake
May 02Secret GroupHouston, TXw/Lagrimas, Flake
May 03The Rock BoxSan Antonio, TXw/Lagrimas, Flake