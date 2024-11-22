Death Goals have released a video for their new song “COVO (A Song For John Gohorry)”. The video was directed and edited by Kate Feast. Speaking about the single, guitarist and vocalist Harry Bailey said,



“‘COVO’ is a song about the passing of my Grandfather and the effect this had upon myself and my family. Not long after his death, my family went to his home and I found myself reflecting on grief and how it embeds itself not only within the people affected, but the homes of those who have passed as well.

This is the second song I’ve written about losing a grandparent, it’s not a subject matter I enjoy or wish to write about, however, I wanted to immortalize him in my own way. My Grandfather was an incredible poet and a truly inspirational human being. I hope I do his memory justice with this song.”