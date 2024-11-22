The Lawrence Arms have added another night to their previously announced War On X-Mas shows. The new date is December 5 and will take place at the Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL. Dreadwolf and violets will be joining the Lawrence Arms for this show.

The previously announced War on X-Mas shows will take place on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 at Metro in Chicago. Smoking Popes and Royal Dog will be joining Lawrence Arms on Friday. American Steel and Still Alive will be joining them on Saturday. Lawrence Arms released Skeleton Coast in 2020. Check out the poster below.