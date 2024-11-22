Peter Hook, Social D, Cocksparrer headline PRB 2025

Punk Rock Bowling 2025 has announce its lineup. The three-day event (plus club show days) will be headlined by Peter Hook and the Light playing all Joy Division, Social Distortion, and Cocksparrer's final PRB appearance. Bands alos playing include Flag, Damned, Interrupters, Power Trip, Adicts, Bouncing Souls, Fidlar, Gang of Four (doing all of their debut LP), Laura Jane Grace and the Mississppi Medicals, Cockney Rejects (joined by Olga of Toy Dolls), Youth Brigade, Pietatsers, Surfbort, Riverboat Gamblers, Angel Du$t, Codefendants, NOBRO, Bad Waitress, and more.

PRB 2025 is Memorial Day Weekend in Las Vegas. Club shows are expected to be announced in late 2024 or early 2025.