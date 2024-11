2 hours ago by Em Moore

Edvard Graham Lewis, bassist and lyricist of Wire, has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Alreet? and will be out on January 24 via Upp Records. He has also released a new song from the album called “Last Scene of All”. Edvard Graham Lewis released his solo albums All Under and All Over in 2014. Check out the song below.