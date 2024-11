Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto-based indie rockers Jane's Party have released a video for their new holiday single “The Little Drum Machine Boy”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally. Jane’s Party released their single “Common Guys” along with their two comps The Best of Wild in the Woods Vol. 1 and The Best of Wild in the Woods Vol. 2 earlier this year. Check out the video below.