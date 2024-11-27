Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Bad Religion have announced tour dates for Spain and Portugal. Agnostic Front, Strung Out, Crim, and Belvedere will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on December 3. Bad Religion released their album Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 09
|Bizkaia Arena - BEC
|Bilbao, ES
|May 10
|Coliseum
|A Coruna, ES
|May 11
|Sala Tejo
|Lisboa, PT
|May 13
|Wizink Center
|Madrid, ES
|May 14
|Paris 15
|Malaga, ES
|May 16
|Marina Norte
|Valencia, ES
|May 17
|Poble Espanyol
|Barcelona, ES