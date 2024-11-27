Outbreak Fest has announced details for a one-day festival which will take place in London, UK. The new fest will take place at Victoria Park on June 13, 2025 with Turnstile, Alex G, Danny Brown, Drug Church, Feeble Little Horse, Fleshwater, Have A Nice Life, Julie, Knocked Loose, Kumo 99, Model/Actriz, Momma, SPEED, Sunny Day Real Estate, Superheaven, and They Are Gutting A Body of Water playing. Some of the bands announced for this show will also be playing Outbreak Fest’s two-day festival which announced its first-wave lineup earlier this week and will take place at the B.E.C. Arena in Manchester, UK on June 14-15, 2025.
