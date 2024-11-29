Episode #678 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Joey Keithley of D.O.A. stops by to talk about the new D.O.A. tribute record No Escape From What You Are (out now via Sudden Death Records), the state of the punk scene, being a city councilor, working with Jello Biafra on Last Scream of the Missing Neighbors, and so much more with Em and John.

Following the interview, John and Em hit the news and discuss the Punk Rock Bowling lineup, Jake Hout leaving the Dead Boys due to A.I. concerns and the band announcing a new collaborative album, Chumbawamba re-releasing their “Tubthumping” 7-inch, record players, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!