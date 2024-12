, Posted by 20 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Punk Rock Holiday 2025 has announced its initial lineup. Refused, Millencolin and Turbonegro headline. Agnostic Front, RKL, Madball, Zeke, Clowns and many more play as well. More bands will also be announced later. That's in Slovenia August 4-8, 2025.