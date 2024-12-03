Peter Murphy of Bauhaus has canceled the recently announced Celebrating David Bowie Tour. As per Murphy's representative: " Our January 2025 UK/Europe tour will not take place as Peter Murphy has suddenly taken ill. We will schedule a new tour with a new lineup and our usual array of special guests at a later date. In the meantime, we are sending our best thoughts to Peter for a speedy recovery. Please contact point of purchase for refunds." The tour was orignally set to tour EU featuring Murphy, Angelo Moore of Fishbone, and the Iggy Pop backing band playing an all bowie set. The tour was previously canceled in USA.