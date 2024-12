13 hours ago by Em Moore

The Slime have released two new songs called “Washout Revenge” and “Sludge”. The tracks are off their upcoming album Crab-Walk to Oblivion which will be out next month via Cursed Blessings Records. The Slime released their EP Trapped on Blood Island earlier this year and we spoke to Andy Mc and CD Grind about it in April. Check out the songs below.