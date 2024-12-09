Like Roses have released a video for their new song “Stuck”. The video was filmed by lead guitarist Devin Zamora, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Amy Schmalkuche, and Katie Schmalkuche. The song appears to be a standalone single and was produced by Fred Mascherino (formerly of Taking Back Sunday). Like Roses released their EP Closure in 2018. Check out the video below.
Like Roses: "Stuck"
