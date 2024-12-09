Episode #678.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em plays some great tracks that were released in November 2024 for you including tracks by Fishbone, Soji, Taxi Girls, Skunk Motel, Matty Grace, Counterparts, Splitjaw, Casper Skulls, Sugar Bomb, 1876, and The Abruptors. Listen to the episode and see the tracklist below!
Em Tells You What To Listen To November 2024 Tracklist
“RxPxOxSx (Racist Piece of Shit)” - Fishbone
“Fuck SCOTUS” - Soji
“Crown of Fire” - Body Void
“Shapeshifter” - Sunrot
“Pretty Good 4 A Girl” - Skunk Motel
“Rainy” - Taxi Girls
“Local Celebrity” - Days On Parade
“Heads Will Roll” - Ruby Doom
“Inside. Nervous. Exhausted.” - Matty Grace
“Venting” - Piercing Damage
“No Lamb Was Lost” - Counterparts
“Artificial Spine” - Splitjaw
“Perfect Hatred” - Vicarage
“COVO (A Song For John Gohorry)” - Death Goals
“Spindletop” - Casper Skulls
“Precious Stones” - Split Dogs
“You Won!” - All Done Bye Bye
“Behind” - Kills Birds
“i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening” - ameokama
“Fire to Burn” - Slung
“Lovesick” - Niis
“Love” - Lambrini Girls
“Pulled From Flesh” - See You Next Tuesday, meth., Nights Like These
“Braids In The Pit” - 1876
“Raccoons In The Attic” - Sugar Bomb
“Backseat” - The Ape-Ettes
“Solitary Individual” - Du Blonde ft. Laura Jane Grace
“St. Louis” - The Abruptors
“Girls Like You” - Bite Me Bambi
“You’re Not Ready” - Harley Olivia ft. Emily Bones of the Anti-Queens