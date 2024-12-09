Em Tells You What To Listen To November 2024 Tracklist

“RxPxOxSx (Racist Piece of Shit)” - Fishbone

“Fuck SCOTUS” - Soji

“Crown of Fire” - Body Void

“Shapeshifter” - Sunrot

“Pretty Good 4 A Girl” - Skunk Motel

“Rainy” - Taxi Girls

“Local Celebrity” - Days On Parade

“Heads Will Roll” - Ruby Doom

“Inside. Nervous. Exhausted.” - Matty Grace

“Venting” - Piercing Damage

“No Lamb Was Lost” - Counterparts

“Artificial Spine” - Splitjaw

“Perfect Hatred” - Vicarage

“COVO (A Song For John Gohorry)” - Death Goals

“Spindletop” - Casper Skulls

“Precious Stones” - Split Dogs

“You Won!” - All Done Bye Bye

“Behind” - Kills Birds

“i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening” - ameokama

“Fire to Burn” - Slung

“Lovesick” - Niis

“Love” - Lambrini Girls

“Pulled From Flesh” - See You Next Tuesday, meth., Nights Like These

“Braids In The Pit” - 1876

“Raccoons In The Attic” - Sugar Bomb

“Backseat” - The Ape-Ettes

“Solitary Individual” - Du Blonde ft. Laura Jane Grace

“St. Louis” - The Abruptors

“Girls Like You” - Bite Me Bambi

“You’re Not Ready” - Harley Olivia ft. Emily Bones of the Anti-Queens